Hong Kong pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai granted bail

BBC News Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The founder of Apple Daily, a fierce critic of the Chinese authorities, faces strict house arrest.
Jimmy Lai Jimmy Lai Hong Kong businessman

Hong Kong court denies bail to Jimmy Lai over fraud charges [Video]

Hong Kong court denies bail to Jimmy Lai over fraud charges

Vocal pro-democracy supporter will be in jail until April, in a move condemned as an attempt to silence critics.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:22Published
Hong Kong media tycoon, pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai denied bail as Beijing pursues crackdown [Video]

Hong Kong media tycoon, pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai denied bail as Beijing pursues crackdown

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:36Published
Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai denied bail in fraud case [Video]

Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai denied bail in fraud case

Hong Kong media tycoon and pro-democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai was denied bail on Thursday on a charge of fraud related to the lease of a building that houses his newspaper Apple Daily. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:19Published

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Leaving Hong Kong: a family's journey [Video]

Leaving Hong Kong: a family's journey

Every mid-autumn festival, Asa Lai and her daughters make mooncakes for the extended family. This year will be their last one in Hong Kong before the Lais uproot and emigrate to Scotland. Libby Hogan reports

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:40Published

More nations banning flights from U.K. due to new virus strain

 Many in Europe, along with Canada, Hong Kong, Israel and others going that route, and New York's governor calling for U.S. to do same.
CBS News
Uncertain future awaits HK young dissidents as they self-exile [Video]

Uncertain future awaits HK young dissidents as they self-exile

Al Jazeera meet one of the many young political activists in Hong Kong choosing to go into political exile, as authorities crackdown on dissent.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:29Published
China revokes U.S. diplomat exemptions for HK [Video]

China revokes U.S. diplomat exemptions for HK

China said on Thursday it would revoke visa exemption treatment for U.S. diplomatic passport holders visiting Hong Kong and Macau after the United States imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on more than a dozen Chinese officials. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:51Published

FILE: Ex-Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui Chi-fung seeks exile in Britain [Video]

FILE: Ex-Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui Chi-fung seeks exile in Britain

Former opposition lawmaker Ted Hui Chi-fung has revealed he was seeking in exile in Britain when travelling in Denmark.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:21Published
Backing down not an option, says HK's Jimmy Lai [Video]

Backing down not an option, says HK's Jimmy Lai

The pro-democracy business mogul spoke to the BBC shortly before his arrest on fraud charges.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:48Published