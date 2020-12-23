Global  
 

USA TODAY vaccine panel says the US has nailed the science behind the COVID vaccine. Next up: logistics and trust.

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Experts are concerned some won't trust the COVID vaccine and are wary of production problems that could delay getting it to millions of Americans.
News video: What's In The COVID Vaccine? Which Vaccine Should I Choose?

 Despites some glitches, two COVID vaccines are now rolling out to high-risk groups across the country. That's led to many questions as people start thinking about getting vaccinated. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez has answers to two of your most common questions.

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit tests positive for COVID-19, will work College GameDay, Sugar Bowl from home

 Kirk Herbstreit said he and his family are feeling fine, but he'll call the Ohio State-Clemson game from his home. Greg McElroy also has COVID-19.
No events on New Year to be allowed in Lucknow without prior permission: DM [Video]

Ahead of New Year, Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash on December 29 informed that No events to be allowed in Lucknow without prior permission. "It is necessary to follow all COVID-19 protocols. No events to be allowed in Lucknow without prior permission during New Year celebration. Gathering of more than 100 people will not be allowed," said Prakash.

Covid: Sydney announces new restrictions ahead of New Year

 The Australian city is battling a worsening outbreak after months of next to no cases.
Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies with COVID

 Letlow announced Dec. 18 he tested positive for COVID-19 and was first quarantining at his Richland Parish home.
America's Vaccine Rollout Way Behind Schedule

With just a few days left in the year, alarm bells are going off among health officials. Many are worried about the slow effort to administer doses of Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the year. The..

Doctors break down COVID-19 vaccine differences

Tampa Bay counties prepare to offer COVID-19 vaccine to those 65+

Florida is paving the way for people age 65 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine. While plans are now in place in Sarasota and Manatee counties, many of our other local counties are still waiting to..

Mum dies of Covid-19 complications before she's able to hold newborn daughter

Mum dies of Covid-19 complications before she's able to hold newborn daughter A California mother never got the chance to hold her newborn baby girl after dying from Covid-19 complications less than a month after giving birth.Vanessa...
United States: COVID Relief Bill Changes Health And Dependent Care FSAs For 2020 And 2021 - Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP

 The COVID-relief bill , which included year-end government funding provisions, was signed by President Trump last night.
COVID-19: 12 flyers from UK positive, Mumbai cases hover at 500

 Amid growing concerns over the new *COVID* strain in the UK, a dozen flyers from the country were found positive after arriving in the city in the 24 hours up to...
