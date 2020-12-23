Global  
 

Newsmax, OAN, Trump campaign sued by voting systems worker who says false claims led to death threats

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell were named in the suit, which claims Trump's campaign and others made baseless claims about 'rigged' voting.
Rudy Giuliani Rudy Giuliani American attorney and politician

Trump legal team faces setbacks, COVID diagnoses [Video]

Trump legal team faces setbacks, COVID diagnoses

[NFA] The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to block Pennsylvania from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state, dealing another blow to President Donald Trump's effort to undo his election loss, as the two lawyers leading his legal challenges to the election results test positive for COVID-19. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:00Published
'The people have spoken': Judges toss vote lawsuits [Video]

'The people have spoken': Judges toss vote lawsuits

[NFA] U.S. judges on Monday rejected bids led by an ally of President Donald Trump to decertify President-elect Joe Biden’s victories in Michigan and Georgia because of unsubstantiated election irregularities and to have Trump declared the winner in both states, the latest failed efforts to upend the election results. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:49Published
Trump: Giuliani doing well, has 'no temperature' [Video]

Trump: Giuliani doing well, has 'no temperature'

U.S. President Donald Trump's hospitalized personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is doing well and does not have a temperature, the president said on Monday at the White House.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:32Published

Newsmax TV American cable news channel

Could Fox News lose its grip on far-right conservative viewers to Newsmax, OAN?

 Newsmax and One America News have gained momentum since the 2020 election, attracting pro-Trump conservatives who are angry with Fox News.
USATODAY.com

One America News Network American far-right pay television news channel

Voting machine company demands retractions over conservative media’s ‘disinformation’

 On Monday, electronic voting system company Smartmatic demanded three conservative media outlets to retract claims that its machines skewed votes in favor of..
The Verge
Trump Flips Fox From Friend To Foe [Video]

Trump Flips Fox From Friend To Foe

For years, President Donald Trump was a Fox News superfan, routinely phoning in to give impromptu interviews and receive gushing praise. But now, Business Insider reports Trump is waging war against the network. What's more, he's encouraging his supporters to migrate over to more MAGA-friendly channels like Newsmax and One America News Network. As it increasingly challenges Trump's baseless election fraud claims, Fox News is under a siege of its own making.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump's Mar-a-Lago trip, possible vaccine deal, holiday traffic: 5 things to know Wednesday

 President Trump is expected to go to Mar-a-Lago for Christmas, a deal for more Pfizer vaccine doses may be near and more news to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

US President Donald Trump threatens to veto Covid 19 relief bill

 US President Donald Trump late Tuesday (US time) threatened to torpedo the US Congress' massive Covid-19 relief package in the midst of a raging pandemic and..
New Zealand Herald

Trump suggests he might not sign COVID relief bill

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted the bipartisan $900 billion pandemic relief package passed by Congress and suggested he may not sign it. (Dec...
USATODAY.com
President Trump suggests he might not sign Covid relief bill [Video]

President Trump suggests he might not sign Covid relief bill

US President Donald Trump has suggested he may not sign the bipartisan 900billion dollar (£670 billion) pandemic relief package that was passed byCongress unless more money is delivered to individual Americans. Mr Trumpcomplained in a video on Twitter that the bill delivered too much money toforeign countries, but not enough to American citizens. The bill provides fora 600 dollar (£450) payment to most Americans, but the president said he isasking Congress to amend the bill and “increase the ridiculously low 600dollars to 2,000 dollars (£1,500), or 4,000 dollars (£3,000) for a couple.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Sidney Powell Sidney Powell American attorney

In Another Swipe At Trump, AG Barr Won't Investigate Hunter Biden Or Voter Fraud [Video]

In Another Swipe At Trump, AG Barr Won't Investigate Hunter Biden Or Voter Fraud

Outgoing US Attorney General Bill Barr most likely infuriated President Donald Trump even more on Monday. That's when he said he wouldn't be appointing special counsels to investigate either President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden or election fraud Business Insider reports Trump has reportedly pushed for conservative attorney Sidney Powell as a special prosecutor to investigate the matter.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Trump floats appointing Sidney Powell, lawyer who promoted conspiracy theories, as special counsel on voter fraud

 As Congress spent the weekend working on economic relief for the country, President Trump was taking meetings focused on overturning his election loss. CBSN..
CBS News

Trump floated appointing Sidney Powell special counsel on fraud

 Trump's legal team had previously said she did not work for them.
CBS News

Trump floats naming Sidney Powell as special counsel on election; asks Flynn about martial law, reports say

 Former national security adviser Michael Flynn was also at the White House meeting, where Trump reportedly asked him about invoking martial law.
USATODAY.com

