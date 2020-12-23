It is no surprise the new federal budget includes $500 million for Israel
The criticism began almost as soon as the text of the budget deal that Congress struck Monday became available: How could lawmakers give $500 million for Israel as part of a deal to support Americans struggling financially during the pandemic? “We get $600 while they send $500 million to Israel lmao,” read one of the tens of thousands of tweets posted Monday and Tuesday about the line item in the budget. Some of the messages have been shared hundreds of thousands of times, including by prominent Twitter users such as the actor and liberal activist Alyssa Milano. What those reactions missed was that the $500 million allocation was neither a surprise nor part of the $900 billion...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Israel Country in Western Asia
Jonathan Pollard, Convicted Spy, Arrives in IsraelMr. Pollard, who gave a range of classified documents to Israel starting in 1984, recently completed his parole, and his case was a longstanding irritant to..
NYTimes.com
Gaza militants conduct first joint exercise
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:33Published
Israeli army says rocket from Gaza fails to hit targetJERUSALEM, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- A rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, but failed to reach Israel and fell within the Palestinian...
WorldNews
Iran warns Israel not to cross Gulf 'red lines'Iran warned Israel on Monday not to cross its "red lines" in the Gulf in the final days of Donald Trump's presidency and following a reported Israeli submarine..
WorldNews
Israeli warplanes strike Gaza in retaliation for failed rocket attack
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 00:50Published
Alyssa Milano American actress
Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America
Biden: Vaccine rollout ‘falling behind’
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:14Published
Biden Criticizes Trump on Vaccine Distribution and Pledges to Pick Up PaceThree weeks from taking office, Joe Biden called vaccinating Americans “the greatest operational challenge we’ve ever faced as a nation” and offered a..
NYTimes.com
Vaccine rollout slower than expected as Americans wait for dosesThe Trump administration had pledged 20 million doses of the vaccine by year's end, but so far, not even 3 million shots have been given and just over 11 million..
CBS News
Scientists recommended Americans consume less sugar, alcohol. The new dietary guidelines don't reflect that.New federal dietary guidelines rejected a committee's recommendation to lower the suggested amount of sugar and alcohol consumed in a day.
USATODAY.com
Retailing’s Tumultuous Year Began Before the PandemicThe industry employs millions of people, and the upheaval it experienced played out in the lives of many Americans.
NYTimes.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources