It is no surprise the new federal budget includes $500 million for Israel

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The criticism began almost as soon as the text of the budget deal that Congress struck Monday became available: How could lawmakers give $500 million for Israel as part of a deal to support Americans struggling financially during the pandemic? “We get $600 while they send $500 million to Israel lmao,” read one of the tens of thousands of tweets posted Monday and Tuesday about the line item in the budget. Some of the messages have been shared hundreds of thousands of times, including by prominent Twitter users such as the actor and liberal activist Alyssa Milano . What those reactions missed was that the $500 million allocation was neither a surprise nor part of the $900 billion...