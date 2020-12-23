Global  
 

It is no surprise the new federal budget includes $500 million for Israel

WorldNews Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
It is no surprise the new federal budget includes $500 million for IsraelThe criticism began almost as soon as the text of the budget deal that Congress struck Monday became available: How could lawmakers give $500 million for Israel as part of a deal to support Americans struggling financially during the pandemic? “We get $600 while they send $500 million to Israel lmao,” read one of the tens of thousands of tweets posted Monday and Tuesday about the line item in the budget. Some of the messages have been shared hundreds of thousands of times, including by prominent Twitter users such as the actor and liberal activist Alyssa Milano. What those reactions missed was that the $500 million allocation was neither a surprise nor part of the $900 billion...
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: US Government to Buy 100 Million Additional Doses of Pfizer Vaccine

US Government to Buy 100 Million Additional Doses of Pfizer Vaccine 00:52

 US Government to Buy 100 Million Additional Doses of Pfizer Vaccine. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the purchase on Dec. 23. According to HHS, Pfizer will manufacture and deliver up to 100 million additional doses of the vaccine to government-designated...

Israel Israel Country in Western Asia

Jonathan Pollard, Convicted Spy, Arrives in Israel

 Mr. Pollard, who gave a range of classified documents to Israel starting in 1984, recently completed his parole, and his case was a longstanding irritant to..
NYTimes.com
Gaza militants conduct first joint exercise [Video]

Gaza militants conduct first joint exercise

An array of Palestinian militant groups launched rockets into the Mediterranean Sea off the Gaza Strip on Tuesday at the start of what they called their first-ever joint exercise, which Israeli media described as a show of force organized by Iran. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:33Published

Israeli army says rocket from Gaza fails to hit target

 JERUSALEM, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- A rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, but failed to reach Israel and fell within the Palestinian...
WorldNews

Iran warns Israel not to cross Gulf 'red lines'

 Iran warned Israel on Monday not to cross its "red lines" in the Gulf in the final days of Donald Trump's presidency and following a reported Israeli submarine..
WorldNews
Israeli warplanes strike Gaza in retaliation for failed rocket attack [Video]

Israeli warplanes strike Gaza in retaliation for failed rocket attack

Israeli aircraft struck several sites in the Gaza Strip early on Saturday after Palestinian militants fired two rockets toward southern Israel.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 00:50Published

Alyssa Milano Alyssa Milano American actress


Americans Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America

Biden: Vaccine rollout ‘falling behind’ [Video]

Biden: Vaccine rollout ‘falling behind’

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday criticized the Trump Administration’s vaccine rollout, saying it has fallen behind expectations, and warned it could take years at the current rate for most Americans receive the shots. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:14Published

Biden Criticizes Trump on Vaccine Distribution and Pledges to Pick Up Pace

 Three weeks from taking office, Joe Biden called vaccinating Americans “the greatest operational challenge we’ve ever faced as a nation” and offered a..
NYTimes.com

Vaccine rollout slower than expected as Americans wait for doses

 The Trump administration had pledged 20 million doses of the vaccine by year's end, but so far, not even 3 million shots have been given and just over 11 million..
CBS News

Scientists recommended Americans consume less sugar, alcohol. The new dietary guidelines don't reflect that.

 New federal dietary guidelines rejected a committee's recommendation to lower the suggested amount of sugar and alcohol consumed in a day.
USATODAY.com

Retailing’s Tumultuous Year Began Before the Pandemic

 The industry employs millions of people, and the upheaval it experienced played out in the lives of many Americans.
NYTimes.com

The Highest-Grossing Christmas Movies of All Time [Video]

The Highest-Grossing Christmas Movies of All Time

The Highest-Grossing, Christmas Movies of All Time . 'Tis the season for some Christmas cheer!. 'Newsweek' released a list of the top earners when it comes to holiday movies. 10. 'The Polar..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:26Published
NFTA avoids major route changes with new budget; relying on federal funding [Video]

NFTA avoids major route changes with new budget; relying on federal funding

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is working to make sure service is not disrupted for any commuters after a year of decreased ridership and travel put a big dent in the budget.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:15Published
New Zealand man cooks 20-million-year-old fossil to reveal microscopic shark teeth [Video]

New Zealand man cooks 20-million-year-old fossil to reveal microscopic shark teeth

New Zealand fossil enthusiast Mamlambo experimented with a bizarre method of extracting treasures from parts of the earth and seabed.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 04:57Published

COVID cluckers: Pandemic feeds demand for backyard chickens

 ROSS, Calif. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is coming home to roost in America’s backyards. Forced to hunker down at home, more people are setting up...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Sky NewsUpworthy

Apple Pulls App That Promoted Secret Parties During Ongoing Pandemic

 Apple has pulled an iOS app from the App Store that encouraged users to organize secret underground parties despite social distancing measures and U.S. pandemic...
MacRumours.com

Year-ender 2020: How COVID-19's long shadow paused sports events globally

 The year started with the anticipation that is characteristic to an Olympic year. This time, however, there were also rumblings of uncertainty in the background....
Mid-Day