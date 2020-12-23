Global  
 

Trump pardons security contractors in deadly Iraq shooting

WorldNews Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Trump pardons security contractors in deadly Iraq shootingPresident Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned four former government contractors convicted in a 2007 massacre in Baghdad that left more than a dozen Iraqi civilians dead and caused an international uproar over the use of private security guards in a war zone. Supporters of the former contractors at Blackwater Worldwide had lobbied for the pardons, arguing that the men had been excessively punished in an investigation and prosecution they said was tainted by problems. All...
News video: Clapper on Trump pardons: I am out of adjectives

 Former US Director of National Intelligence James Clapper reacts after President Trump announced a wave of lame duck pardons, including four for military contractors involved in a deadly shooting of Iraqi civilians.

