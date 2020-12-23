Global  
 

Trump pardons 15, including Republican allies

Wednesday, 23 December 2020
Trump pardons 15, including Republican alliesPresident Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned 15 people, including Republican allies a 2016 campaign official ensnared in the Russia probe and former government contractors convicted in a 2007 massacre in Baghdad. The pardons included former Republican Reps. Duncan Hunter of...
News video: Perez: Trump pardon list appears to be a Fox News list

Perez: Trump pardon list appears to be a Fox News list 02:19

 President Donald Trump announced a wave of lame duck pardons, including two for men who pleaded guilty in Robert Mueller’s investigation, as well as ones for Republican allies who once served in Congress and military contractors involved in a deadly shooting of Iraqi civilians. CNN’s Evan Perez...

