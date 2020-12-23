Trump pardons 15, including Republican allies
President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned 15 people, including Republican allies a 2016 campaign official ensnared in the Russia probe and former government contractors convicted in a 2007 massacre in Baghdad. The pardons included former Republican Reps. Duncan Hunter of...
