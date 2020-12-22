Trump's main banker at Deutsche Bank just announced her resignation
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images President Donald Trump's main banker at Deutsche Bank is leaving the company, according to the New York Times. Rosemary Vrablic, a managing director at the bank, will step down on Dec. 31 after working with Trump for years. Deutsche Bank stuck with Trump through several turbulent periods in his business career, loaning him billions of dollars over decades. As legal scrutiny mounted over...
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
AP Top Stories December 23 AHere's the latest for Wednesday December 23rd: Trump suggests he might not sign COVID relief bill; Trump pardons 15 people; Surgeon General observes vaccine..
USATODAY.com
Trump's Mar-a-Lago trip, possible vaccine deal, holiday traffic: 5 things to know WednesdayPresident Trump is expected to go to Mar-a-Lago for Christmas, a deal for more Pfizer vaccine doses may be near and more news to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
Why Is The Trump Administration Attacking The Palestinian-Led BDS Movement - Unless It Too Supports Apartheid?Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Legal experts warn that the Trump administration’s latest attempt to equate boycotts towards Israel with..
WorldNews
US President Donald Trump threatens to veto Covid 19 relief billUS President Donald Trump late Tuesday (US time) threatened to torpedo the US Congress' massive Covid-19 relief package in the midst of a raging pandemic and..
New Zealand Herald
Newsmax, OAN, Trump campaign sued by voting systems worker who says false claims led to death threatsLawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell were named in the suit, which claims Trump's campaign and others made baseless claims about 'rigged' voting.
USATODAY.com
Deutsche Bank German banking and financial services company
Deutsche Bank eager to cut Trump ties - sources
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:54Published
Rosemary Vrablic
Brendan Smialowski American photographer
Agence France-Presse International news agency headquartered in Paris
New ‘felony streaming’ measure is aimed at piracy services, not Twitch streamersPhoto by AL DRAGO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Yes, Congress approved a new bill Monday that would classify illegal streaming as a felony offense, but..
The Verge
‘Free speech’ Reddit clone Voat says it will shut down on ChristmasPhoto by ROB ENGELAAR/ANP/AFP via Getty Images
Voat, an “anti-censorship” alternative social network that’s been described as the “alt-right..
The Verge
US relief package provides $7 billion for broadbandPhoto by Andrew Caballero / AFP via Getty Images
After months of deliberation, congressional leaders reached a $900 billion coronavirus relief deal on..
The Verge
A COVID-19 vaccine gets a little bit extraPhoto by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Antivirus will be taking a break over the holidays. We’ll be back on January 9th.
When..
The Verge
