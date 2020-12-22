Global  
 

Trump's main banker at Deutsche Bank just announced her resignation

WorldNews Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Trump's main banker at Deutsche Bank just announced her resignationBRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images President Donald Trump's main banker at Deutsche Bank is leaving the company, according to the New York Times. Rosemary Vrablic, a managing director at the bank, will step down on Dec. 31 after working with Trump for years. Deutsche Bank stuck with Trump through several turbulent periods in his business career, loaning him billions of dollars over decades. As legal scrutiny mounted over...
News video: Trump's private bankers resign from Deutsche Bank

Trump's private bankers resign from Deutsche Bank 02:45

 Deutsche Banks says Rosemary Vrablic and Dominic Scalzi, the private bankers responsible for lending to President Donald Trump and Jared Kushner, have resigned. CNN Kara Scannell reports.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Deutsche Bank Deutsche Bank German banking and financial services company

