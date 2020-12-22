Covid reaches end of the world as Antarctica sees cases

Leaders have feared an outbreak could be devastating in the remote region where people are forced to shelter in close quarters from the cold.

COVID-19 has now reached Antarctica, infecting 36 at research base



It's now a global pandemic in every sense of the word. The coronavirus scourge has affected all seven continents after COVID-19 cases were recorded in Antarctica for the first time Monday.

