Covid reaches end of the world as Antarctica sees cases

WorldNews Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Covid reaches end of the world as Antarctica sees casesThe coronavirus has landed in Antarctica, the last continent free from Covid-19, Chile's military has announced, as health and army officials scrambled to clear out and quarantine staff from a remote research station surrounded by ocean and icebergs. Chile's armed forces said at least 36 people had been infected at its...
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Antarctica Has Reported Its First Cases of COVID-19

Antarctica Has Reported Its First Cases of COVID-19 01:05

 The COVID-19 pandemic has finally reached Antarctica. It was previously the only continent to remain unscathed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

