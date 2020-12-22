Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Atlético wins at Sociedad to increase Liga lead

WorldNews Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Atlético wins at Sociedad to increase Liga leadBARCELONA, Spain — Mario Hermoso and Marcos Llorente scored second-half goals to give Atlético Madrid a 2-0 victory at Real Sociedad, increasing its lead in the Spanish league on Tuesday. In a meeting...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Barcelona Barcelona City in Catalonia, Spain

Shoppers in Spain buy face masks as holiday gifts [Video]

Shoppers in Spain buy face masks as holiday gifts

The owners of UrbnMsk in Barcelona, say they are desperate to see an end to the pandemic, but believe face masks are here to stay.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Climber scales 33-storey Agbar Tower in Barcelona without safety equipment [Video]

Climber scales 33-storey Agbar Tower in Barcelona without safety equipment

George King climbed the iconic Agbar Tower without the use of ropes or safety equipment.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Therapy dog eases kids back into special education [Video]

Therapy dog eases kids back into special education

With the kids freshly back at the school in Sant Vicente dels Horts near Barcelona after six months at home due to coronavirus restrictions, the therapy dog programme is helping ease them back into forgotten routines.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:54Published
Three men on trial for 2017 Barcelona and Cambrils terror attacks [Video]

Three men on trial for 2017 Barcelona and Cambrils terror attacks

Two men stand accused of belonging to the jihadist cell that orchestrated the attacks in the Barcelona area in August 2017, while the third defendant is accused of collaborating.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:40Published

Atlético Madrid Atlético Madrid Spanish professional sports club based in Madrid

Atletico's Trippier banned for 10 weeks over betting rules breach - FA [Video]

Atletico's Trippier banned for 10 weeks over betting rules breach - FA

Trippier given 10 week ban over betting rules breach

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:06Published

England & Atletico defender Trippier banned for 10 weeks for breaching betting rules

 England and Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier is suspended for 10 weeks and fined £70,000 for alleged breaches of the FA's betting rules.
BBC News

Real Sociedad 0-2 Atletico Madrid: Visitors move three points clear at top of La Liga

 Atletico Madrid score twice in the second half to move three points clear at the top of La Liga with victory at Real Sociedad.
BBC News

Eibar 1-3 Real Madrid: Champions go level with La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid

 Real Madrid beat Eibar 3-1 to record a fourth straight La Liga win and keep pace with leaders Atletico Madrid.
BBC News

Real Sociedad Real Sociedad

Barcelona 2-1 Real Sociedad: Jordi Alba and Frenkie de Jong score in tough win

 Barcelona come from behind to beat Real Sociedad and knock the Basque side off top spot in La Liga.
BBC News

Man Utd face La Liga leaders Sociedad & Arsenal draw Benfica in Europa League

 Manchester United will face David Silva's La Liga leaders Real Sociedad in the last 32 of the Europa League.
BBC News

La Liga La Liga Top professional Spanish football division

Messi awarded La Liga 19/20 top goal scorer [Video]

Messi awarded La Liga 19/20 top goal scorer

Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois and Zinedine Zidane all receive prizes at the Marca Football Awards.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:03Published
Messi receives La Liga top scorer award for 7th time [Video]

Messi receives La Liga top scorer award for 7th time

Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois and Zinedine Zidane all receive prizes at the Marca Football Awards.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:03Published

Marcos Llorente Marcos Llorente Spanish footballer


Mario Hermoso Mario Hermoso Spanish footballer