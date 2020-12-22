Chris Christie considering 2024 presidential run against old friend Donald Trump
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie said on Monday he’s considering a 2024 presidential run that could put him at odds with his old friend and past presidential rival Donald Trump, who has also expressed interest in running again. Speaking with radio host Hugh Hewitt on Monday, Mr Christie was asked if he’d run against Mr Trump in 2024. “I would not rule it out, Hugh,” Mr Christie said. It would be a reprisal of their 2016 contest for the Republican nomination. Mr Christie dropped out of that race and endorsed Mr Trump. Since then, the two have remained close, but Mr Christie was passed over...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Chris Christie 55th Governor of New Jersey, former U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey
US transition: Trump continues attempt to cast doubt on election results
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 03:52Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
AP Top Stories December 23 AHere's the latest for Wednesday December 23rd: Trump suggests he might not sign COVID relief bill; Trump pardons 15 people; Surgeon General observes vaccine..
USATODAY.com
Trump's Mar-a-Lago trip, possible vaccine deal, holiday traffic: 5 things to know WednesdayPresident Trump is expected to go to Mar-a-Lago for Christmas, a deal for more Pfizer vaccine doses may be near and more news to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
Why Is The Trump Administration Attacking The Palestinian-Led BDS Movement - Unless It Too Supports Apartheid?Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Legal experts warn that the Trump administration’s latest attempt to equate boycotts towards Israel with..
WorldNews
US President Donald Trump threatens to veto Covid 19 relief billUS President Donald Trump late Tuesday (US time) threatened to torpedo the US Congress' massive Covid-19 relief package in the midst of a raging pandemic and..
New Zealand Herald
Newsmax, OAN, Trump campaign sued by voting systems worker who says false claims led to death threatsLawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell were named in the suit, which claims Trump's campaign and others made baseless claims about 'rigged' voting.
USATODAY.com
New Jersey State of the United States of America
New Jersey veterans home managers planned to penalize staff for wearing masks as COVID-19 spread, emails showGov. Phil Murphy's office advised disciplining nurses who tried to use the homes' supply of masks in late March. More than 190 residents died.
USATODAY.com
Little Sarah Jackson in 'Christmas Every Day' Memba Her?!New Jersey-born child actor Yvonne Zima was only 7 years old when she was cast as the wishful little sister Sarah Jackson -- who is the reason that her brother..
TMZ.com
Buzz Aldrin’s N.J. home is on the market for $1M but local man wants it to be a museumRenowned astronaut Buzz Aldrin grew up in a handsome stucco house in Upper Montclair, sleeping in a third-floor bedroom where he said he would slip out the..
WorldNews
Hugh Hewitt
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Trump grants clemency to 20 people
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:26Published
Local Matters: Democrats and GOP stump for Georgia Senate runoff candidatesThere are just two weeks left until Georgia's Senate runoff elections. Both Republicans and Democrats have made visits to the state to stump for their candidates..
CBS News
'Is it too late to add something to my Christmas list?': South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem wields flamethrower on InstagramThe Republican governor posted a photo of herself holding the flamethrower with the caption, "Is it too late to add something to my Christmas list?"
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources