Chris Christie considering 2024 presidential run against old friend Donald Trump

WorldNews Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Chris Christie considering 2024 presidential run against old friend Donald TrumpFormer New Jersey governor Chris Christie said on Monday he’s considering a 2024 presidential run that could put him at odds with his old friend and past presidential rival Donald Trump, who has also expressed interest in running again. Speaking with radio host Hugh Hewitt on Monday, Mr Christie was asked if he’d run against Mr Trump in 2024. “I would not rule it out, Hugh,” Mr Christie said. It would be a reprisal of their 2016 contest for the Republican nomination. Mr Christie dropped out of that race and endorsed Mr Trump. Since then, the two have remained close, but Mr Christie was passed over...
