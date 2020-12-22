Apple targets car production by 2024

Elon Musk: I once tried to sell Tesla to Apple Tesla founder Elon Musk says he once tried to sell his car firm to Apple at a tenth of its current value, but he says company chief Tim Cook wouldn't take a meeting. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said he once considered selling the electric car maker to Apple, but Tim Cook rejected a request for a meeting. Mr Musk said he..

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Apple CEO Tim Cook refused to meet about a possible acquisition of his electric vehicle company when it was in dire straits.

Photo by Sean O’Kane / The Verge Elon Musk said Tuesday that he wanted to sell Tesla to Apple during the “darkest days” of the Model 3 rollout..

Apple self-driving car to hit the market in 2024, what is so special about it?|Oneindia News



The first Apple car may arrive in 2024. Apple is said to be changing its strategy for Project Titan yet again. Project Titan is the Apple Car project which originally set out to build a unique.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:02 Published 22 hours ago

Dog Eats Apple Remains While Owner Peels It



This dog Nutmeg loved eating apples. Their owner wanted to make apple pies and, instead of throwing away the apple peels, they gave them to Nutmeg. She ate the apple peel heartily as their owner was.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:16 Published 2 days ago