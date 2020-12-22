Apple targets car production by 2024
LIDAR, BATTERIES: Sources said an Apple vehicle might feature multiple sensors for scanning different distances and a monocell design would free up battery space Reuters Apple Inc is moving forward with self-driving vehicle technology and is targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology, people familiar with the matter told reporters. The iPhone maker’s automotive efforts, known as Project Titan, have proceeded unevenly since 2014, when it first started to design its own vehicle from scratch. At one point, Apple drew back the effort to focus on software and reassessed its goals. The Apple Inc logo is seen over an entrance to the...
Apple Inc. American technology company
Elon Musk: I once tried to sell Tesla to Apple
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:26Published
Elon Musk says Apple passed on potential deal to acquire TeslaTesla chief executive Elon Musk said he once considered selling the electric car maker to Apple, but Tim Cook rejected a request for a meeting. Mr Musk said he..
WorldNews
Elon Musk says Apple's boss snubbed takeover dealTesla's founder claims Apple CEO Tim Cook refused talks during the car company's "darkest days".
BBC News
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says Apple CEO Tim Cook snubbed possible Tesla acquisition 'during the darkest days'Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Apple CEO Tim Cook refused to meet about a possible acquisition of his electric vehicle company when it was in dire straits.
USATODAY.com
Elon Musk says Apple refused a meeting to acquire TeslaPhoto by Sean O’Kane / The Verge
Elon Musk said Tuesday that he wanted to sell Tesla to Apple during the “darkest days” of the Model 3 rollout..
The Verge
Apple electric car project Electric car project undergoing research and development by Apple Inc.
