Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple targets car production by 2024

WorldNews Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Apple targets car production by 2024LIDAR, BATTERIES: Sources said an Apple vehicle might feature multiple sensors for scanning different distances and a monocell design would free up battery space Reuters Apple Inc is moving forward with self-driving vehicle technology and is targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology, people familiar with the matter told reporters. The iPhone maker’s automotive efforts, known as Project Titan, have proceeded unevenly since 2014, when it first started to design its own vehicle from scratch. At one point, Apple drew back the effort to focus on software and reassessed its goals. The Apple Inc logo is seen over an entrance to the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Apple Car Could Reportedly Launch in Late 2021

Apple Car Could Reportedly Launch in Late 2021 00:52

 Apple Car , Could Reportedly Launch in Late 2021. It was previously thought that the car wouldn't be introduced to the public any sooner than 2023. But according to Taiwan's 'Economic Daily News,' . executives with knowledge of the car's development say it will be unveiled in the third...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Apple Inc. Apple Inc. American technology company

Elon Musk: I once tried to sell Tesla to Apple [Video]

Elon Musk: I once tried to sell Tesla to Apple

Tesla founder Elon Musk says he once tried to sell his car firm to Apple at a tenth of its current value, but he says company chief Tim Cook wouldn't take a meeting. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:26Published

Elon Musk says Apple passed on potential deal to acquire Tesla

 Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said he once considered selling the electric car maker to Apple, but Tim Cook rejected a request for a meeting. Mr Musk said he..
WorldNews

Elon Musk says Apple's boss snubbed takeover deal

 Tesla's founder claims Apple CEO Tim Cook refused talks during the car company's "darkest days".
BBC News

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says Apple CEO Tim Cook snubbed possible Tesla acquisition 'during the darkest days'

 Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Apple CEO Tim Cook refused to meet about a possible acquisition of his electric vehicle company when it was in dire straits.
USATODAY.com

Elon Musk says Apple refused a meeting to acquire Tesla

 Photo by Sean O’Kane / The Verge

Elon Musk said Tuesday that he wanted to sell Tesla to Apple during the “darkest days” of the Model 3 rollout..
The Verge

Apple electric car project Electric car project undergoing research and development by Apple Inc.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple self-driving car to hit the market in 2024, what is so special about it?|Oneindia News [Video]

Apple self-driving car to hit the market in 2024, what is so special about it?|Oneindia News

The first Apple car may arrive in 2024. Apple is said to be changing its strategy for Project Titan yet again. Project Titan is the Apple Car project which originally set out to build a unique..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:02Published
Dog Eats Apple Remains While Owner Peels It [Video]

Dog Eats Apple Remains While Owner Peels It

This dog Nutmeg loved eating apples. Their owner wanted to make apple pies and, instead of throwing away the apple peels, they gave them to Nutmeg. She ate the apple peel heartily as their owner was..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:16Published
Bad Habits Die Hard: Research shows that majority of attempts at healthy morning habits fail within 12 days [Video]

Bad Habits Die Hard: Research shows that majority of attempts at healthy morning habits fail within 12 days

Isolation has given Americans the chance to get creative when it comes to their first meal of the day.A study of 2,000 respondents examined how the typical morning routine has changed in the last few..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Facebook Employees Criticize Campaign Against Apple in Leaked Comments

 Amid a barrage of public attacks on Apple from Facebook over privacy measures, Facebook employees have expressed their displeasure with the direction of the...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •AppleInsider

Tesla’s Elon Musk says Apple boss snubbed proposed takeover deal

 Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has said that Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) chief executive Tim Cook previously snubbed a proposal to buy...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •autoevolutionBBC News

Apple targets car production by 2024

Apple targets car production by 2024 LIDAR, BATTERIES: Sources said an Apple vehicle might feature multiple sensors for scanning different distances and a monocell design would free up battery space...
WorldNews Also reported by •News24