Apple targets car production by 2024

LIDAR, BATTERIES: Sources said an Apple vehicle might feature multiple sensors for scanning different distances and a monocell design would free up battery space Reuters Apple Inc is moving forward with self-driving vehicle technology and is targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology, people familiar with the matter told reporters. The iPhone maker’s automotive efforts, known as Project Titan, have proceeded unevenly since 2014, when it first started to design its own vehicle from scratch. At one point, Apple drew back the effort to focus on software and reassessed its goals. The Apple Inc logo is seen over an entrance to the...