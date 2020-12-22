Global  
 

BLACK YOUTH IN CRISIS: Open Letter to President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris #BidenHarrisTransition

WorldNews Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
BLACK YOUTH IN CRISIS: Open Letter to President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris “For these are all our children, we will all profit by or pay for what they become.” – James Baldwin Every day, a child dies from gun violence in America. Plus, the United States detains more than forty-thousand (40,000) youth for juvenile offenses. These children range in age from 7-18 years old. Georgia, Texas and Wisconsin have yet to raise the age of juvenile court jurisdiction. These states consider 17-year-olds to be adults for criminal prosecution. Youth detained in America fall within the ambit of prison, supervised probation, or are system-involved and placed in group homes or...
