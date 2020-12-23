Global  
 

Twitter to wipe followers from POTUS Donald Trump's account ahead of Joe Biden inauguration day

DNA Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Twitter has been in ongoing discussions with the Biden transition team on a number of aspects related to White House account transfers.
News video: White House Staffers: Pack Your Things And...Stay?

White House Staffers: Pack Your Things And...Stay? 00:37

 Oops! White House staffers received an email on Tuesday night with instructions on how to vacate the office. But according to Business Insider, aides were told to 'disregard' the message on Wednesday morning. The message also stated that staff 'will start departing' the week of January 4, and final...

