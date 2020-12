British model Stella Tennant dies suddenly at the age of 50 Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

British model Stella Tennant has died suddenly at the age of 50, her family has confirmed. British model Stella Tennant has died suddenly at the age of 50, her family has confirmed. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like