Brexit: UK and EU 'haggling', as hopes for trade deal rise

How 2020 was the year European solidarity was tested As the European Union's most testing of years draws to a close, Euronews breaks it down.

Tourism sector struggles to recover from a devastating year This year the Covid 19 pandemic has turned the travel and tourism industry upside down. In the European Union, the sector makes up 10% of GDP and creates jobs for 26 million people.

Review of the Year: Turkey takes the path of assertive independence Its candidacy for EU membership long-since rebuffed, Turkey appears more firmly set than ever on a path of assertive independence. Where it leads, will be a major issue in the year to come.

Brexit Countdown: 8 days until the end of the transition period The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Hopes rise for UK-EU trade deal but two sides remain far apart



Boris Johnson suggested there was still hope of a post-Brexit trade deal withthe European Union but the two sides remained “very far apart”. Followingtalks between the Prime Minister and European.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:55 Published 1 week ago

Gove hopes for EU 'movement' on Brexit trade talks



Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has said he hoped the European Union would move in Brexit trade talks to allow a deal to be struck when Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Brussels this week... Credit: ODN Duration: 00:34 Published 2 weeks ago