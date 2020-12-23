Brexit: UK and EU 'haggling', as hopes for trade deal rise
Officials push for a pre-Christmas agreement, after weeks of argument over fishing and business rules.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
European Union Economic and political union of European states
How 2020 was the year European solidarity was tested
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:51Published
Tourism sector struggles to recover from a devastating year
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 03:00Published
Review of the Year: Turkey takes the path of assertive independence
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 03:00Published
Brexit Countdown: 8 days until the end of the transition period
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources