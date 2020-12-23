Global  
 

COVID-19: Cricket Australia bans players from cutting hair during BBL 2020 under stricter protocols

DNA Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
COVID-19: Cricket Australia bans players from cutting hair during BBL 2020 under stricter protocolsAs part of stricter COVID-19 protocols, Big Bash League (BBL) players are no longer allowed to have haircuts and this change has been issued in the wake of a fresh outbreak in Sydney.
