COVID-19: Cricket Australia bans players from cutting hair during BBL 2020 under stricter protocols Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 3 days ago )

As part of stricter COVID-19 protocols, Big Bash League (BBL) players are no longer allowed to have haircuts and this change has been issued in the wake of a fresh outbreak in Sydney. As part of stricter COVID-19 protocols, Big Bash League (BBL) players are no longer allowed to have haircuts and this change has been issued in the wake of a fresh outbreak in Sydney. 👓 View full article

