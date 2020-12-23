Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sister Abhaya murder case | Curtains down on a 28-year-old case

Hindu Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
A little before noon on Wednesday K. Sanilkumar, CBI Special Judge, brought the curtains down on the 28-year-old Sister Abhaya case with a terse stat
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Sister Abhaya murder case: After 28 years, CBI court finds Fr Thomas, nun guilty

Sister Abhaya murder case: After 28 years, CBI court finds Fr Thomas, nun guilty 01:17

 In a 28-year-old case, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on December 22 pronounced its verdict in the sister's Abhaya murder case. In the case both accused father Thomas Kottoor and sister Sephy were found guilty. Abhaya was murdered and her body was dumped...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michaela Garecht Cold Case: Convicted Killer David Misch Charged With Her Kidnapping, Murder [Video]

Michaela Garecht Cold Case: Convicted Killer David Misch Charged With Her Kidnapping, Murder

Suspected serial killer David Misch was charged Monday with the abduction slaying of Michaela Garecht, a nine-year-old who vanished from a Hayward street corner in November 1988 and has been one of the..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:28Published
Suspect In 1976 Cold Case Murder Becomes First OC Jail Inmate To Die Of COVID [Video]

Suspect In 1976 Cold Case Murder Becomes First OC Jail Inmate To Die Of COVID

A 68-year-old Marine veteran who was arrested last year for the 1976 cold case slaying of a woman near Irvine has become the first Orange County Jail inmate to die of the coronavirus. Geoff Petrulis..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:36Published
Man Shot at Pizza Restaurant [Video]

Man Shot at Pizza Restaurant

Occurred on November 11, 2020 / Hemet, California, USAInfo from Licensor: "On 11/02/20 at about 6:25 pm, Hemet Police Officers responded to the 200 block of E Stetson Avenue, after receiving a call of..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 04:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Sister Abhaya case: CBI court finds Father Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy guilty

 A CBI court in Thiruvananthapuram on December 22 found a catholic priest and a nun guilty in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Sister Abhaya,
Hindu

1992 Sister Abhaya case: CBI court finds catholic priest Father Thomas Kottoor, nun Sister Sephy guilty

 The priest and the nun have been found guilty in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Sister Abhaya.
Zee News