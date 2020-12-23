Muslim-Canadian's 'first Christmas' goes viral

Government committed towards education of Muslim women: PM Modi



Government is committed towards the education of Muslim women and their empowerment, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the Centenary celebration event of Aligarh Muslim University on December 22. "In AMU, now the enrolment of women students has increased to 35% and I congratulate you for this achievement. The government is committed towards the education of Muslim women and their empowerment," said PM Modi.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:31 Published on January 1, 1970