Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

James Harden denies he went to a strip club in response to video that went viral

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The drama surrounding James Harden and the Rockets continues. The NBA could suspend or fine the star guard after a video of him in a crowd went viral.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

James Harden James Harden American basketball player

Kenny Smith Says Rockets Must Fix Harden Relationship, Can't Trade Him!

 James Harden is too good of a talent to trade away just 'cause he's unhappy ... so says Kenny "The Jet" Smith ... who tells TMZ Sports the Rockets have to find a..
TMZ.com

Houston Rockets Houston Rockets American professional basketball team based in Houston, Texas


National Basketball Association North American professional sports league

Los Angeles Lakers Honor Kobe Bryant On Championship Rings

 The Los Angeles Lakers are honoring Kobe Bryant with their 2020 championship rings ... including 2 touching tributes to the late NBA legend in the design. LeBron..
TMZ.com

Los Angeles Lakers celebrate NBA title with most expensive championship rings of all time

 The Los Angeles Lakers celebrated their 2019-20 NBA title with championship rings that are said to be the most expensive in league history.
USATODAY.com

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says league won't 'jump the line' to get COVID-19 vaccinations

 The NBA season opens Tuesday amid COVID-19 pandemic. "We're comfortable with the health and safety protocols that we've designed," Adam Silver said.
USATODAY.com

Can anyone dethrone the 'King' and his Lakers? NBA season preview

 With the new NBA campaign tipping off on 22 December, BBC Sport looks at the title contenders, the ones to watch and the big off-season deals.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

NCB asks Karan Johar to explain 2019’s viral video of party, issues notice [Video]

NCB asks Karan Johar to explain 2019’s viral video of party, issues notice

NCB issued a notice to filmmaker Karan Johar seeking details of his parties. As per reports, no date for summon has been mentioned in the note. The filmmaker may not need to appear in the NCB office in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:43Published
When will the Rockets trade James Harden? [Video]

When will the Rockets trade James Harden?

USA TODAY Sports' Michael Scotto breaks down why the Rockets haven't traded James Harden yet.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:29Published
Why trading for James Harden would be a bad idea for the Brooklyn Nets [Video]

Why trading for James Harden would be a bad idea for the Brooklyn Nets

SportsPulse: James Harden has started to make it clearer he wants out of Houston. While reconnecting with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn may look good on paper, Mark Medina explains why that could blow up in..

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Durant returns with 22 as Nets rout Warriors in NBA season opener

 Kevin Durant looked good as new against his old team, Kyrie Irving was even better and the Brooklyn Nets emphatically kicked off the Steve Nash era with a 125-99...
CBC.ca Also reported by •FOX Sports

NBA rookies couldn't prepare for this

 For rookies who haven't played meaningful games in up to 10 months, the start of the season is a crash course in NBA basketball.
ESPN

Nick Wright: Clippers defeated LeBron's Lakers' 2nd string team in Game 1 of NBA season | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright: Clippers defeated LeBron's Lakers' 2nd string team in Game 1 of NBA season | FIRST THINGS FIRST Nick Wright reacts to the NBA season opener between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers & the Lakers receiving their 2020 Championship rings. The...
FOX Sports