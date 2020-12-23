James Harden denies he went to a strip club in response to video that went viral
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The drama surrounding James Harden and the Rockets continues. The NBA could suspend or fine the star guard after a video of him in a crowd went viral.
The drama surrounding James Harden and the Rockets continues. The NBA could suspend or fine the star guard after a video of him in a crowd went viral.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
James Harden American basketball player
Kenny Smith Says Rockets Must Fix Harden Relationship, Can't Trade Him!James Harden is too good of a talent to trade away just 'cause he's unhappy ... so says Kenny "The Jet" Smith ... who tells TMZ Sports the Rockets have to find a..
TMZ.com
Houston Rockets American professional basketball team based in Houston, Texas
National Basketball Association North American professional sports league
Los Angeles Lakers Honor Kobe Bryant On Championship RingsThe Los Angeles Lakers are honoring Kobe Bryant with their 2020 championship rings ... including 2 touching tributes to the late NBA legend in the design. LeBron..
TMZ.com
Los Angeles Lakers celebrate NBA title with most expensive championship rings of all timeThe Los Angeles Lakers celebrated their 2019-20 NBA title with championship rings that are said to be the most expensive in league history.
USATODAY.com
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says league won't 'jump the line' to get COVID-19 vaccinationsThe NBA season opens Tuesday amid COVID-19 pandemic. "We're comfortable with the health and safety protocols that we've designed," Adam Silver said.
USATODAY.com
Can anyone dethrone the 'King' and his Lakers? NBA season previewWith the new NBA campaign tipping off on 22 December, BBC Sport looks at the title contenders, the ones to watch and the big off-season deals.
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources