Canada extends ban on passenger flights from U.K. until Jan. 6
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed Wednesday that Canada would extend its initial ban on passenger flights from the United Kingdom, put in place in response to the emergence of a new, more transmissible variant of COVID-19.
