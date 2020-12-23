Canada extends ban on passenger flights from U.K. until Jan. 6 Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed Wednesday that Canada would extend its initial ban on passenger flights from the United Kingdom, put in place in response to the emergence of a new, more transmissible variant of COVID-19. 👓 View full article

