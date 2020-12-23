'Bachelorette' Tayshia Adams, fiancé Zac Clark chat engagement secret: 'Neither of us like lying'
If you need to find someone to keep a secret for you, try asking "The Bachelorette" star Tayshia Adams or her new fiancé Zac Clark.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tayshia Adams American television personality
'The Bachelorette' finale recap: Tayshia gets a proposal; does she say yes?We're finally at the end of the pandemic season of "The Bachelorette." And that means a proposal might be in store. Will Tayshia say yes?
USATODAY.com
'Bachelorette' finale recap: One of Tayshia's final three men leaves, another makes surprising returnAs the year draws to a close, so does this unprecedented season of "The Bachelorette." First, it's time for Tayshia's fantasy suites.
USATODAY.com
'The Bachelorette' recap: Tayshia picks her final four hometown dates, rejected men clash at 'tell all'Hometown dates are coming up on "The Bachelorette," meaning only four men will move on after tonight's episode. Plus, see the "Men Tell All" special.
USATODAY.com
Rachel Lindsay Talks the Importance of Discussing Tayshia Adams' Biracial Identity On 'The Bachelorette' | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:55Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources