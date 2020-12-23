Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Bachelorette' Tayshia Adams, fiancé Zac Clark chat engagement secret: 'Neither of us like lying'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
If you need to find someone to keep a secret for you, try asking "The Bachelorette" star Tayshia Adams or her new fiancé Zac Clark.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: 'Bachelorette' finale yields second engagement of season

'Bachelorette' finale yields second engagement of season 01:17

 Tayshia Adams got engaged to Zac Clark during the Season 16 finale of ABC’s “The Bachelorette”.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tayshia Adams American television personality

'The Bachelorette' finale recap: Tayshia gets a proposal; does she say yes?

 We're finally at the end of the pandemic season of "The Bachelorette." And that means a proposal might be in store. Will Tayshia say yes?
USATODAY.com

'Bachelorette' finale recap: One of Tayshia's final three men leaves, another makes surprising return

 As the year draws to a close, so does this unprecedented season of "The Bachelorette." First, it's time for Tayshia's fantasy suites.
USATODAY.com

'The Bachelorette' recap: Tayshia picks her final four hometown dates, rejected men clash at 'tell all'

 Hometown dates are coming up on "The Bachelorette," meaning only four men will move on after tonight's episode. Plus, see the "Men Tell All" special.
USATODAY.com
Rachel Lindsay Talks the Importance of Discussing Tayshia Adams' Biracial Identity On 'The Bachelorette' | THR News [Video]

Rachel Lindsay Talks the Importance of Discussing Tayshia Adams' Biracial Identity On 'The Bachelorette' | THR News

Rachel Lindsay, The Bachelorette's first Black lead, explores the challenges facing current star Tayshia Adams and highlights the racial issues she wants the show to address: "I don't care if it makes America uncomfortable."

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:55Published

Related videos from verified sources

'The Bachelorette' Finale Ends With Straightforward Proposal | THR News [Video]

'The Bachelorette' Finale Ends With Straightforward Proposal | THR News

Everything about this season's 'The Bachelorette' has been unprecedented — and Tuesday's finale was no exception. The ABC reality franchise did not include an 'After the Final Rose' update during its..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:36Published
Tayshia Adams Visits 'Hometowns' In 'The Bachelorette' Preview [Video]

Tayshia Adams Visits 'Hometowns' In 'The Bachelorette' Preview

Get a sneak peek at Tuesday's upcoming episode of "The Bachelorette", where Tayshia Adams meets the families of her four remaining men on unconventional "hometown" dates. Plus, more TV news including a..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:50Published
Chris Harrison Recalls the Most Memorable Drunken Moments in 'The Bachelor' Franchise [Video]

Chris Harrison Recalls the Most Memorable Drunken Moments in 'The Bachelor' Franchise

PLUS: Chris Harrison weighs in on The Bachelorette's biggest twist and what's in store for Tayshia

Credit: People     Duration: 08:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Why Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Aren't in a Rush to Get Married

 Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are taking time to enjoy their engagement. On the Dec. 22 finale of The Bachelorette, viewers watched as Zac got down on one knee and...
E! Online Also reported by •Just JaredOK! MagazineUpworthyAceShowbizFOXNews.com

'The Bachelorette' 2020: Tayshia's Final Four Guys Revealed Ahead of Family Visits

 We’re just one week away from the season finale of The Bachelorette and Tayshia Adams has narrowed down the field to just four final men. In the latest episode...
Just Jared Also reported by •E! OnlineOK! MagazineUpworthyFOXNews.com