What do we know about the second COVID variant found in the UK?

Sky News Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
What do we know about the second COVID variant found in the UK?Less than a week after the UK learned of a new COVID-19 variant that is up to 70% more infectious, a second one has been found.
