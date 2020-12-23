Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow moved to intensive care unit with COVID-19
Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow was transferred to the intensive care unit at Ochsner LSU Heath in Shreveport.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Luke Letlow American politician
Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies of COVID-19Letlow had announced his COVID-19 diagnosis just 11 days prior to his death.
CBS News
US congressman dies from Covid-19 days before being sworn inLuke Letlow, Louisiana's newest Republican member of the US House, has died from complications related to Covid-19 only days before being sworn into office. He..
New Zealand Herald
Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies with COVIDLetlow announced Dec. 18 he tested positive for COVID-19 and was first quarantining at his Richland Parish home.
USATODAY.com
Louisiana State of the United States of America
2 months after hurricanes, Louisianans still hurtIt's been more than two months since violent weather walloped southwest Louisiana, yet the state is still far from being fully recovered. (Dec. 24)
USATODAY.com
Passenger Who Had Medical Emergency on Flight Died of Covid-19, Coroner SaysThe episode in Louisiana raised concerns about the risks travelers face, even with heightened safety precautions in place.
NYTimes.com
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit tests positive for COVID-19, will work College GameDay, Sugar Bowl from homeKirk Herbstreit said he and his family are feeling fine, but he'll call the Ohio State-Clemson game from his home. Greg McElroy also has COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
No events on New Year to be allowed in Lucknow without prior permission: DM
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:09Published
Covid: Sydney announces new restrictions ahead of New YearThe Australian city is battling a worsening outbreak after months of next to no cases.
BBC News
Shreveport, Louisiana City in Louisiana, United States
Related videos from verified sources