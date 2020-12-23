Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins fined, stripped of captaincy after violating COVID-19 protocols
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Haskins practiced with the team on Wednesday and remains in line to start if Alex Smith isn't healthy enough to play.
Haskins practiced with the team on Wednesday and remains in line to start if Alex Smith isn't healthy enough to play.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dwayne Haskins American football quarterback
Washington Football Team American football team based in the Washington, D.C. area
Washington Football Team Owner Dan Snyder Weighing Two Name OptionsWe have 2 leaders in the clubhouse when it comes to the new permanent name for the Washington Football Team ... and one of 'em is inspired by that other brand of..
TMZ.com
Cleveland baseball to drop 'Indians' name - NYT
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:08Published
Cleveland Indians Planning to Change Team NameThe Cleveland Indians are reportedly going the way of the Washington Football Team -- they're finally changing their team name, although it's unclear what it..
TMZ.com
Alex Smith American football quarterback
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources