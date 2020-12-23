Trump vetoes defense bill, teeing up holiday override votes in Congress
Wednesday, 23 December 2020
15 minutes ago) The $741 billion legislation passed both chambers of Congress with veto-proof majorities.
Americans on Wednesday faced the prospect of a government shutdown during a pandemic as outgoing President Donald Trump, angry at his fellow Republicans in Congress, threatened not to sign a $2.3 trillion government funding and coronavirus aid package. This report produced by Freddie Joyner.
