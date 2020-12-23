Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Egregious and disgusting': Trump's pardon of Blackwater contractors sparks outrage, warnings

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Critics warned that Trump pardoning pardon four ex-Blackwater contractors convicted of killing 14 Iraqi civilians could jeopardize the safety of American military personnel.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump saves pardons for personal, political allies

 President Donald Trump is using his pardon power to rescue personal and political allies, including a 2016 campaign official ensnared in the Russia probe and..
USATODAY.com

Trump vetoes 'unconstitutional' defence bill

 The president has vetoed a bipartisan defence funding bill passed by Congress earlier this month.
BBC News

Trump vetoes $740 billion defense bill after Section 230 complaints

 Photo by Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has vetoed an annual defense bill authorizing billion of dollars in military spending..
The Verge

Trump leaves Congress with holiday cliffhanger on COVID-19 stimulus bill as lawmakers scramble

 Congress's $900 billion coronavirus relief package was thrown into doubt after Trump raised doubts about whether he would sign the bill into law before..
USATODAY.com

Trump vetoes defense legislation

 Both the House and Senate need to re-approve the legislation with two-thirds majorities in order to override a presidential veto.
CBS News

Academi American private military company

Trump pardons 15, including convicted Blackwater guards [Video]

Trump pardons 15, including convicted Blackwater guards

Blackwater guards were convicted in a 2007 massacre in Baghdad that left more than a dozen Iraqi civilians dead.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:57Published

Trump issues wave of pre-Christmas pardons, holds off on signing COVID relief bill

 President Trump has issued more than a dozen pardons, including several former Republican Congress members; people who pleaded guilty as part of the Russia..
CBS News

Trump pardons security contractors in deadly Iraq shooting

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned four former government contractors convicted in a 2007 massacre in Baghdad that left more than a dozen Iraqi civilians..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

'Egregious and disgusting': Trump's pardon of Blackwater contractors sparks outrage, warnings

 Critics warned that Trump pardoning pardon four ex-Blackwater contractors convicted of killing 14 Iraqi civilians could jeopardize the safety of American...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Upworthy

Ex-Army Major Richard Ojeda Slams Trump For Blackwater Pardons: ‘They Did Not Give Two Sh*ts’ About Who They Killed

 Former congressman and retired army major *Richard Ojeda* (D) blasted President *Donald Trump* for his pardon of four contractors with the private military firm,...
Mediaite

Trump saves pardons for personal, political allies

 President Donald Trump is using his pardon power to rescue personal and political allies, including a 2016 campaign official ensnared in the Russia probe and...
USATODAY.com