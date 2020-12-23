'Egregious and disgusting': Trump's pardon of Blackwater contractors sparks outrage, warnings
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Critics warned that Trump pardoning pardon four ex-Blackwater contractors convicted of killing 14 Iraqi civilians could jeopardize the safety of American military personnel.
Critics warned that Trump pardoning pardon four ex-Blackwater contractors convicted of killing 14 Iraqi civilians could jeopardize the safety of American military personnel.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump saves pardons for personal, political alliesPresident Donald Trump is using his pardon power to rescue personal and political allies, including a 2016 campaign official ensnared in the Russia probe and..
USATODAY.com
Trump vetoes 'unconstitutional' defence billThe president has vetoed a bipartisan defence funding bill passed by Congress earlier this month.
BBC News
Trump vetoes $740 billion defense bill after Section 230 complaintsPhoto by Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images
President Donald Trump has vetoed an annual defense bill authorizing billion of dollars in military spending..
The Verge
Trump leaves Congress with holiday cliffhanger on COVID-19 stimulus bill as lawmakers scrambleCongress's $900 billion coronavirus relief package was thrown into doubt after Trump raised doubts about whether he would sign the bill into law before..
USATODAY.com
Trump vetoes defense legislationBoth the House and Senate need to re-approve the legislation with two-thirds majorities in order to override a presidential veto.
CBS News
Academi American private military company
Trump pardons 15, including convicted Blackwater guards
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:57Published
Trump issues wave of pre-Christmas pardons, holds off on signing COVID relief billPresident Trump has issued more than a dozen pardons, including several former Republican Congress members; people who pleaded guilty as part of the Russia..
CBS News
Trump pardons security contractors in deadly Iraq shootingPresident Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned four former government contractors convicted in a 2007 massacre in Baghdad that left more than a dozen Iraqi civilians..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources