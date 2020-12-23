'Egregious and disgusting': Trump's pardon of Blackwater contractors sparks outrage, warnings

Critics warned that Trump pardoning pardon four ex-Blackwater contractors convicted of killing 14 Iraqi civilians could jeopardize the safety of American...

Ex-Army Major Richard Ojeda Slams Trump For Blackwater Pardons: ‘They Did Not Give Two Sh*ts’ About Who They Killed Former congressman and retired army major *Richard Ojeda* (D) blasted President *Donald Trump* for his pardon of four contractors with the private military firm,...

Mediaite 9 hours ago



