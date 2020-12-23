Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump vetoes National Defense bill, though Congress has votes to override

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed the the National Defense Authorization Act, a $741 billion national security package.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump vetoes $740 billion defense bill after Section 230 complaints

 Photo by Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has vetoed an annual defense bill authorizing billion of dollars in military spending..
The Verge

Trump leaves Congress with holiday cliffhanger on COVID-19 stimulus bill as lawmakers scramble

 Congress's $900 billion coronavirus relief package was thrown into doubt after Trump raised doubts about whether he would sign the bill into law before..
USATODAY.com

Trump vetoes defense legislation

 Both the House and Senate need to re-approve the legislation with two-thirds majorities in order to override a presidential veto.
CBS News

Trump threatens to reject stimulus deal and issues controversial pardons

 President Trump is demanding Congress renegotiate its $900 billion stimulus package to include $2,000 checks for Americans. He also announced pardons for several..
CBS News

National Defense Authorization Act family of United States laws authorizing DoD spending

U.S. Congress defense bill defies Trump's wishes [Video]

U.S. Congress defense bill defies Trump's wishes

U.S. lawmakers unveiled the final version of a massive annual defense policy bill on Thursday that defies several of President Donald Trump's demands. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:38Published

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Trump Vetoes Military Spending Bill

 The legislation passed with a veto-proof majority in the House and Senate, but it’s unclear whether Congress will override him.
NYTimes.com
Congress, No Black Women Senators After Harris Is VP [Video]

Congress, No Black Women Senators After Harris Is VP

(CNN) Sen. Kamala Harris broke barriers as America's first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect. But after her exit in January to join the Biden administration, there will be no Black women in the Senate. Harris's departure left lawmakers and advocates urging California Gov. Gavin Newsom to choose a Black woman to replace her due to a lack of diversity in the chamber.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Clapper on Trump pardons: I am out of adjectives [Video]

Clapper on Trump pardons: I am out of adjectives

Former US Director of National Intelligence James Clapper reacts after President Trump announced a wave of lame duck pardons, including four for military contractors involved in a deadly shooting of..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 03:21Published
'It's nuts': GOP lawmaker reacts to Oval Office meeting [Video]

'It's nuts': GOP lawmaker reacts to Oval Office meeting

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) discusses Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn suggesting the President invoke martial law in an Oval Office meeting and the relationship between election..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 04:01Published
'Appalling': Bolton reacts to Flynn's pitch for martial law [Video]

'Appalling': Bolton reacts to Flynn's pitch for martial law

Former national security adviser John Bolton weighs in on news of a heated Oval Office meeting involving aides to President Trump, lawyer Sidney Powell and her client, former national security adviser..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Asian stock markets advance even after Trump threat to reject bill

Asian stock markets advance even after Trump threat to reject bill SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia rose on Wednesday despite news out of the United States that outgoing President Donald Trump has rejected the stimulus...
WorldNews Also reported by •Eurasia Review

A new round of PPP is coming. Here’s what’s changed, and what’s the same in the program.

 A $900 billion Covid-19 recovery stimulus bill is now on the desk of President Donald Trump. The bill includes a new round of Paycheck Protection Program...
bizjournals

CNN Calls Out Bill Barr Resignation as Trump ‘Sideshow’ to Take Spotlight from Biden’s Electoral College Victory

 Right after President *Donald Trump* announced that *Bill Barr* is stepping down as attorney general, the analysis on CNN summed it up as a distraction from a...
Mediaite