Trump vetoes National Defense bill, though Congress has votes to override
President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed the the National Defense Authorization Act, a $741 billion national security package.
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump vetoes $740 billion defense bill after Section 230 complaintsPhoto by Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images
President Donald Trump has vetoed an annual defense bill authorizing billion of dollars in military spending..
The Verge
Trump leaves Congress with holiday cliffhanger on COVID-19 stimulus bill as lawmakers scrambleCongress's $900 billion coronavirus relief package was thrown into doubt after Trump raised doubts about whether he would sign the bill into law before..
USATODAY.com
Trump vetoes defense legislationBoth the House and Senate need to re-approve the legislation with two-thirds majorities in order to override a presidential veto.
CBS News
Trump threatens to reject stimulus deal and issues controversial pardonsPresident Trump is demanding Congress renegotiate its $900 billion stimulus package to include $2,000 checks for Americans. He also announced pardons for several..
CBS News
National Defense Authorization Act family of United States laws authorizing DoD spending
U.S. Congress defense bill defies Trump's wishes
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
Trump Vetoes Military Spending BillThe legislation passed with a veto-proof majority in the House and Senate, but it’s unclear whether Congress will override him.
NYTimes.com
Congress, No Black Women Senators After Harris Is VP
