Need last-minute Christmas gift ideas? These digital subscriptions and gift cards don't need wrapping
It's nearly Christmas Eve and you need gift ideas fast. Here are some presents you don't need to wrap or transport. It's all done over the internet.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25
"Season of Giving": Business owner helps families pay overdue billsFlorida business owner Mike Esmond knows what it's like to not be able to pay the bills. For Christmas, he's helping other families pay their overdue bills. Jim..
CBS News
Winchester Covid-19 patient's Christmas warning to othersDenny Dolton is in intensive care with Covid-19 and will spend Christmas Day in hospital.
BBC News
Coronavirus scales back Christmas for Sydney's homelessThe Wayside Chapel's traditional Kings Cross Christmas lunch for the homeless will be different this year, with seating for just 81 people and no street party.
SBS
Sir Keir Starmer delivers Christmas message
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:10Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources