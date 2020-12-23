Need last-minute Christmas gift ideas? These digital subscriptions and gift cards don't need wrapping

Sir Keir Starmer delivers Christmas message



Sir Keir Starmer's Christmas message highlights the “very best of Britain”which has been on show in “every village, every town and every city” duringthe coronavirus pandemic. The Labour leader thanks key workers, describingthem as “our country’s rock” and acknowledges those, such as emergency serviceworkers, NHS staff and carers, who “will have to step up again, one more time,this Christmas”,

