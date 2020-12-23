Meng Wanzhou braces for fight over bail conditions as extradition case gears up in 2021
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
After more than two years of living under an around-the-clock bail agreement, Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou plans to ask a B.C. judge to change the terms of her daytime supervision next month while she fights against extradition to the United States.
