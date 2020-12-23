AC Milan 3-2 Lazio: Theo Hernandez's late winner keeps Milan top of Serie A
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Theo Hernandez's 93rd-minute winner gives AC Milan a dramatic victory over Lazio to keep Milan top of Serie A.
Theo Hernandez's 93rd-minute winner gives AC Milan a dramatic victory over Lazio to keep Milan top of Serie A.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
S.S. Lazio Professional Italian sports club based in Rome
A.C. Milan Italian association football club based in the city of Milan, founded in 1899
Rafael Leao: AC Milan forward scores fastest goal in Serie A historyRafael Leao scores the fastest goal in Serie A history, after just six seconds, for table-topping AC Milan at Sassuolo.
BBC News
Napoli pay tribute to Maradona ahead of Europea League tie with Rijeka
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:32Published
Serie A professional league competition for football clubs located at the top of the Italian football league system
Parma 0-4 Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo scores twiceCristiano Ronaldo scores twice as Juventus maintain their unbeaten Serie A start with a comfortable victory over Parma.
BBC News
Juventus 1-1 Atalanta: Cristiano Ronaldo has penalty saved in drawCristiano Ronaldo has a penalty saved as Juventus draw for the sixth time in 12 Serie A games, this time against Atalanta.
BBC News
Naples mourns the passing of adopted son, Diego Maradona
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:55Published
Theo Hernandez French association football player
You Might Like