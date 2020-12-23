Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AC Milan 3-2 Lazio: Theo Hernandez's late winner keeps Milan top of Serie A

BBC News Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Theo Hernandez's 93rd-minute winner gives AC Milan a dramatic victory over Lazio to keep Milan top of Serie A.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

S.S. Lazio S.S. Lazio Professional Italian sports club based in Rome


A.C. Milan A.C. Milan Italian association football club based in the city of Milan, founded in 1899

Rafael Leao: AC Milan forward scores fastest goal in Serie A history

 Rafael Leao scores the fastest goal in Serie A history, after just six seconds, for table-topping AC Milan at Sassuolo.
BBC News
Napoli pay tribute to Maradona ahead of Europea League tie with Rijeka [Video]

Napoli pay tribute to Maradona ahead of Europea League tie with Rijeka

Napoli added their tribute to Maradona ahead of the Europa League tie withRijeka in the Stadio San Paolo. Other teams across the world added theirtributes, including Lille v AC Milan and Tottenham v Ludogorets.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:32Published

Serie A Serie A professional league competition for football clubs located at the top of the Italian football league system

Parma 0-4 Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice

 Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice as Juventus maintain their unbeaten Serie A start with a comfortable victory over Parma.
BBC News

Juventus 1-1 Atalanta: Cristiano Ronaldo has penalty saved in draw

 Cristiano Ronaldo has a penalty saved as Juventus draw for the sixth time in 12 Serie A games, this time against Atalanta.
BBC News
Naples mourns the passing of adopted son, Diego Maradona [Video]

Naples mourns the passing of adopted son, Diego Maradona

Before the Argentine arrived, Napoli had never won Serie A. After he left, they never won it again. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:55Published

Theo Hernandez Theo Hernandez French association football player

You Might Like