'Our blood is cheaper than water': Iraqis' anger over Trump pardons

WorldNews Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
'Our blood is cheaper than water': Iraqis' anger over Trump pardonsIraqis have reacted with outrage to Donald Trump’s move to pardon four security guards from the security firm Blackwater who had been jailed for a 2007 massacre that sparked an outcry over the use of mercenaries in war. The four men were part of a security convoy that fired on civilians at a central...
