Read full article Yahoo Finance Biden’s Education Secretary pick is a ‘clever play’ to balance various interests Aarthi Swaminathan and Reggie WadeDecember 23, 2020, 2:54 PM President-elect Joe Biden nominated Miguel Cardona, a former public school teacher and current Connecticut Education Commissioner, to be the next U.S. Department of Education Secretary on Tuesday. Rick Hess, an education policy expert at the right-leaning American Enterprise Institute, called the move a “clever” one since it wouldn’t cause a stir with Democrats or Republicans. “I don’t think he’s very well known on the national stage, which can be good or bad, … But it’s a relatively clever play,” Hess told Yahoo...