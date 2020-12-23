Global  
 

Ninety-year-old woman first in Switzerland to get Covid-19 shot

Wednesday, 23 December 2020
Ninety-year-old woman first in Switzerland to get Covid-19 shotLucerne: A 90-year-old woman in the canton of Lucerne on Wednesday became the first person in Switzerland to be vaccinated against the new coronavirus, as the Swiss military distributed a first instalment of 107,000 Covid-19 shots around the country. Lucerne and the rural canton of Appenzell...
