You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Panic in Indian village when borewell bursts into flames



Flammable gas erupted out of a mining borewell in a village in central India on December 22, causing panic among locals. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:49 Published 10 hours ago Laughter & friendship is the same in any language, even in a remote world



One of the biggest thrills of travel is meeting and interacting with people from different worlds and different cultures. These tourists were aboard the FV FeBrina, a scuba diving liveaboard that took.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:27 Published 2 days ago Filipino villagers help someone move home by picking the whole house up



Helping someone move home can sometimes involve some heavy lifting, but in one village in the Philippines it took a lot more effort. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published on November 28, 2020