Britain and EU poised to announce Christmas Eve Brexit deal

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources MEPs approve no-deal preparations, but still favour Brexit agreement



Members of the European Parliament voted in favour of the Commission's no-deal Brexit contingency plans on Friday, but were still holding out hope that an agreement could be reached in time. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:09 Published 6 days ago There is a path to a Brexit deal, says EU



Britain and the European Union have moved closer to sealing a new trade deal, but it was still unclear if they would succeed, the European Commission chief said on Wednesday. Francis Maguire reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:30 Published 1 week ago Barnier arrives to brief EU ambassadors on Brexit



EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in Brussels to brief EUambassadors on Brexit negotiations. On Sunday, Britain and the European Unionsaid talks would continue on a free trade.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:36 Published 1 week ago