Britain and EU poised to announce Christmas Eve Brexit deal

FT.com Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Work on legal text goes on through night but agreement reached on fair competition and fishing rights
News video: Rifts over fishing narrow in EU-UK talks

Rifts over fishing narrow in EU-UK talks 01:20

 Britain and the European Union narrowed the gap on access to fish stocks from 2021 but the politically sensitive matter was still in the way of a new trade pact, Brussels sources said on Tuesday ahead of a Brexit update by their chief negotiator. Francis Maguire reports.

