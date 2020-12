President Trump Pardons Roger Stone, Paul Manafort & Others President Trump had already commuted Stone's 40-month prison sentence earlier this year. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/37KDB43

Philip Esformes' Sentence Commuted, Others Pardoned By President Trump Esformes is accused in a billion-dollar Medicare fraud case. Meanwhile, President Trump has pardoned Charles Kushner, Paul Manafort, and Roger Stone.

President Donald Trump Hands Out 26 New Pardons President Donald Trump handed out 26 new pardons Wednesday, including two more connected to the special counsel probe and one close to his family; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

US President Donald Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner's father US President Donald Trump today issued pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the...

New Zealand Herald 12 hours ago





Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort along with Charles Kushner, other allies Trump's pardon of Paul Manafort once again highlighted the long shadow cast on the White House by the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016...

USATODAY.com 13 hours ago