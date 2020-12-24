Pete Evans: Facebook removes celebrity chef's page over conspiracies
Australian celebrity chef Pete Evans has been criticised for spreading misinformation to his followers.
Facebook removes Pete Evans' page for repeatedly sharing coronavirus misinformationFacebook confirmed on Wednesday night the 'Chef Pete Evans' page, which had more than one million followers, had been removed from the platform.
SBS
Pete Evans removed from Facebook for repeatedly sharing coronavirus misinformationThe celebrity chef has repeatedly shared COVID-19 misinformation and conspiracy theories throughout the pandemic.
SBS
