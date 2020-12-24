Global  
 

Pete Evans: Facebook removes celebrity chef's page over conspiracies

BBC News Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Australian celebrity chef Pete Evans has been criticised for spreading misinformation to his followers.
Facebook removes Pete Evans' page for repeatedly sharing coronavirus misinformation

 Facebook confirmed on Wednesday night the 'Chef Pete Evans' page, which had more than one million followers, had been removed from the platform.
SBS

Pete Evans removed from Facebook for repeatedly sharing coronavirus misinformation

 The celebrity chef has repeatedly shared COVID-19 misinformation and conspiracy theories throughout the pandemic.
SBS

