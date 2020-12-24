Global  
 

Trump pardons Paul Manafort and Roger Stone who were convicted in Russia probe

Sky News Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Donald Trump has pardoned his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort - as he continues to offer clemency to associates convicted in the Russia probe.
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: President Trump Issues More Pardons

President Trump Issues More Pardons 00:25

 President Trump grants more pardons, including for Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Charles Kushner

