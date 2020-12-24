|
|
Trump pardons Paul Manafort and Roger Stone who were convicted in Russia probe
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Donald Trump has pardoned his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort - as he continues to offer clemency to associates convicted in the Russia probe.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Trump pardons Stone, Manafort and Charles Kushner
President Donald Trump announced 26 new pardons, including pardons for Roger Stone, Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner’s father, Charles Kushner. CNN’s Pamela Brown reports.
Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:23Published
|
Trump Pardons Manafort
Business Insider is reporting that President Donald Trump has pardoned his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort.
Manafort was investigated by Robert Mueller during his probe into Russia's..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:42Published
|
Get In Line: Trump Entourage's Rush to Plead For Pardons
CNN reports President Donald Trump's associates are making appeals to him in the hopes of obtaining pardons before he leaves office.
The appeals come on the heels of Trump's decision to pardon his..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36Published
Related news from verified sources
|