Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Macy's is offering its lowest prices of the season on tons of top-rated furniture

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Shop this massive Macy's furniture sale to get the lowest prices of the season on leather recliners, beds and more—shop our top picks.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Macy's Macy's Department store chain in the United States

Cashmere sweaters are more than 70% off at Macy's—and you can get them by Christmas

 This sale on cashmere sweaters for women features discounts of up to 75% on a slew of top-rated selections—get the details.
USATODAY.com
Macy's socially-distanced Thanksgiving Day parade [Video]

Macy's socially-distanced Thanksgiving Day parade

Macy's is preparing for a Thanksgiving Day parade unlike any other. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no children and no spectators lining New York City's traditional 2.5 mile (4 km) parade route passing Macy's Herald Square store.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:01Published
Macy's Pins Hopes On Cyber Monday [Video]

Macy's Pins Hopes On Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is on November 30 this year. Due to the pandemic, many retailers aren't just doing in-store deals for Black Friday. Macy's, which is struggling amid pandemic shutdowns, is expected to offer Cyber Monday deals on accessories, clothing, home goods, and more. Macy's is making it extra easy for shoppers to get their purchases quickly. The company is going out of it's way to attract customers, offering curbside and in-store pickup, as well as same-day and next-day delivery.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published
Virus cases cast shadow over Macy's outlook [Video]

Virus cases cast shadow over Macy's outlook

Macy's reported a more than 20% drop in quarterly comparable sales on Thursday and said it expects that decline to continue into the fall, signaling a tough holiday season for the coronavirus-battered department store chain. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:11Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Joseph Joseph steel soap dispenser and dish rack combo now $44 shipped (Reg. $60+)

 Macy’s is now offering the Joseph Joseph Hygienic Soap Dispenser and Smart Dish Rack Set for* $44.19 shipped* when you apply coupon code* GIVE* during...
9to5Toys

Macy’s takes extra 20% off hundreds of top brands: Ralph Lauren, more

 Macy’s takes an *extra 20% off *hundreds of top brands with promo code* GIFT* at checkout. Inside this event you will find deals on Ralph Lauren, Tommy...
9to5Toys

All-Clad cookware is majorly discounted at Macy's right now

 All-Clad cookware, roasting pans and more are seriously discounted right now at Macy's—get the details.
USATODAY.com