PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 1 hour ago Video Credit:- Published Harry, Meghan, Archie and their dogs feature on family Christmas card 00:30 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Christmas card image has been revealed as thefamily sent seasonal greetings and donations to charities. Meghan, Harry andson Archie are shown in a stylised image sitting in front of a Wendy house,thought to be at their Californian home, with their pet dogs. The card...