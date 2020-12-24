Manchester United reach League Cup semi-final, to face Manchester City as Tottenham Hotspur also enter last four
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Manchester United entered the League Cup semi-final by beating Everton with two late goals to set up a clash with their rivals Manchester City.
Manchester United entered the League Cup semi-final by beating Everton with two late goals to set up a clash with their rivals Manchester City.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources