The first 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the US in just 10 days

Pfizer, U.S. strike $2 bln COVID vaccine deal [NFA] The U.S. government will pay Pfizer nearly $2 billion for 100 million additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to bolster its supply as the country grapples with a nationwide spike in infections. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

U.S.'s failure to screen UK travelers 'reprehensible' -Cuomo New York Governor Andrew Cuomo blasted the federal government, including HHS Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Director Robert Redfield, for their failure and "gross negligence" to impose COVID-19 screenings for passengers traveling from Britain.

It has been 9 days since that emergency on a United Airlines flight where a passenger with COVID apparently lied about his symptoms and later died ... yet we've..

Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images Like they do every December, websites across the internet are rounding up their best posts and stories..

Some Of New York's Moderna's Vaccine Vials Have An Extra Dose



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has great news for the state of New York. Cuomo said the state has found additional doses in its vaccine vials from Moderna. The vials, which were thought to hold 10.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:38 Published 1 hour ago

Millions of U.S. vaccine doses sit on ice



Millions of COVID-19 vaccines are sitting unused in U.S. hospitals and elsewhere a week into the massive inoculation campaign, putting the government's target for 20 million vaccinations this month in.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:39 Published 3 hours ago