The first 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the US in just 10 days

Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Dr. Prakash Patel, a pulmonologist at Tristar StoneCrest Medical Center, takes a selfie with a nurse after getting his COVID-19 vaccine. Rob Lindsay The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that as of Wednesday morning, it had administered 1,008,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the US and distributed 9,465,725 doses in total. After members of three priority groups are vaccinated — healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people over 75 — vaccine access will be expanded to...