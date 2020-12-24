Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The first 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the US in just 10 days

WorldNews Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
The first 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the US in just 10 daysDr. Prakash Patel, a pulmonologist at Tristar StoneCrest Medical Center, takes a selfie with a nurse after getting his COVID-19 vaccine. Rob Lindsay The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that as of Wednesday morning, it had administered 1,008,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the US and distributed 9,465,725 doses in total. After members of three priority groups are vaccinated — healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people over 75 — vaccine access will be expanded to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: First Doses Of Cambridge-Based Moderna's COVID Vaccine Expected To Be Given Monday

First Doses Of Cambridge-Based Moderna's COVID Vaccine Expected To Be Given Monday 01:04

 WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States government public health agency

Pfizer, U.S. strike $2 bln COVID vaccine deal [Video]

Pfizer, U.S. strike $2 bln COVID vaccine deal

[NFA] The U.S. government will pay Pfizer nearly $2 billion for 100 million additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to bolster its supply as the country grapples with a nationwide spike in infections. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:56Published
U.S.'s failure to screen UK travelers 'reprehensible' -Cuomo [Video]

U.S.'s failure to screen UK travelers 'reprehensible' -Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo blasted the federal government, including HHS Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Director Robert Redfield, for their failure and "gross negligence" to impose COVID-19 screenings for passengers traveling from Britain.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:30Published

CDC Has Still Not Notified Passengers on United Flight, New Video of COVID Emergency

 It has been 9 days since that emergency on a United Airlines flight where a passenger with COVID apparently lied about his symptoms and later died ... yet we've..
TMZ.com

The CDC says the top global health story of 2020 was mosquitoes

 Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Like they do every December, websites across the internet are rounding up their best posts and stories..
The Verge

Related videos from verified sources

Some Of New York's Moderna's Vaccine Vials Have An Extra Dose [Video]

Some Of New York's Moderna's Vaccine Vials Have An Extra Dose

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has great news for the state of New York. Cuomo said the state has found additional doses in its vaccine vials from Moderna. The vials, which were thought to hold 10..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:38Published
Millions of U.S. vaccine doses sit on ice [Video]

Millions of U.S. vaccine doses sit on ice

Millions of COVID-19 vaccines are sitting unused in U.S. hospitals and elsewhere a week into the massive inoculation campaign, putting the government's target for 20 million vaccinations this month in..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:39Published
First responders get COVID-19 vaccine in drive-thru [Video]

First responders get COVID-19 vaccine in drive-thru

First responders in Wilson County were able to get COVID-19 vaccines in a drive-thru at a local church.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:34Published