'Peace on Earth': Netanyahu highlights normalization in Christmas message

WorldNews Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
'Peace on Earth': Netanyahu highlights normalization in Christmas messagePrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished Israel's Christian friends a merry Christmas on Wednesday night, highlighting how Israel and its new friends in the region have worked to realize the biblical prophecy of "Peace on Earth." "This Christmas, the traditional greeting of 'Peace on Earth' - will once again be expressed by millions across the globe. This while our world suffers from the terrible COVID-19 pandemic, and from far too much violence and conflict," said Netanyahu in a video released on Twitter. "Remarkably, here in the...
