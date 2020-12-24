|
|
Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo says she was 'punk'd' on air by animal rights activist
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo has issued an apology after interviewing an animal rights activist posing as the CEO of a food-processing company.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
U.S. blacklists Chinese chipmaker SMIC
The United States confirmed on Friday it will add dozens of Chinese companies, including the country's top chipmaker SMIC to a trade blacklist. Fred Katayama reports.
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:21Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
|