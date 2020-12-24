Global  
 

Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo says she was 'punk'd' on air by animal rights activist

USATODAY.com Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo has issued an apology after interviewing an animal rights activist posing as the CEO of a food-processing company.
 On her Fox Business show, Maria Bartiromo interviewed someone who she thought was the CEO of Smithfield Foods. Here’s what happened next.

