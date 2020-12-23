Global  
 

Kirk Cameron protests stay-at-home order with caroling event during California COVID surge

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Former child star Kirk Cameron organized a caroling protest event in California that drew scores of people, many without masks or social distancing.
