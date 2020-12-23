Kirk Cameron protests stay-at-home order with caroling event during California COVID surge
Former child star Kirk Cameron organized a caroling protest event in California that drew scores of people, many without masks or social distancing.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kirk Cameron American actor
Kirk Cameron and Christmas Carolers Flaunt COVID Mask Rules, Social DistancingKirk Cameron took his anti-mask Xmas caroling on the road again, but this time he encountered protesters who were enraged by the flaunting of COVID precautions...
TMZ.com
Mostly maskless carolers protest L.A. County stay-at-home orderThe demonstration, lead by actor Kirk Cameron, was against a likely extension of the order amid California's raging COVID-19 surge.
CBS News
California State of the United States of America
Harry, Meghan, Archie and their dogs feature on family Christmas card
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30Published
COVID-19 patient fatally beats hospital roommate with oxygen tank after he 'started to pray,' California authorities sayJesse Martinez, 37, has been arrested on suspicion of a hate crime murder and elder abuse, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
In California: Safety concerns grow as some tribal casinos remain openPlus: Tulare County breaks two COVID-19 records in one day, and the 'endless' wildfire season sets record
USATODAY.com
Climate Point: President-elect Biden sets tone for direction on the environmentAnd another thing: How far should we go to save California's largest-yet-dying lake?
USATODAY.com
Harry & Meghan release picture with red-haired Archie and their dogs in 2020 Christmas cardIt's the first Christmas in California for Harry and Meghan and baby Archie, and their card shows them enjoying the sunshine in Santa Barbara.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources