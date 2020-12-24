Opinion: With Dwayne Haskins and JuJu Smith-Schuster, 'tis the season immaturity meets damage control in NFL
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
JuJu Smith-Schuster revealed that he isn't getting paid by TikTok. What a shame. He's been acting a fool for free. Dwayne Haskins can relate.
JuJu Smith-Schuster revealed that he isn't getting paid by TikTok. What a shame. He's been acting a fool for free. Dwayne Haskins can relate.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources