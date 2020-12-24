Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump pardons former officer convicted in police brutality, dog bite case

USATODAY.com Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Stephanie Mohr served 10 years in prison after her canine partner bit a man she suspected of burglary.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

All the political allies and other controversial figures Donald Trump has pardoned since election

 US President Donald Trump has gone on something of a pardoning spree since his election defeat, using his final weeks in office to help dozens of convicted..
New Zealand Herald

COVID relief bill sent to Trump as fate remains uncertain

 President Trump threatened to veto the COVID-19 relief bill unless direct payments were raised. With millions of Americans in limbo, Democrats are pushing to get..
CBS News

Why Trump waited until after relief bill was passed to push for $2,000 checks

 Several aid programs are set to expire in the coming days unless President Trump signs the latest COVID relief bill into law. CBS News White House correspondent..
CBS News
COVID aid at risk as lawmakers block Trump's changes [Video]

COVID aid at risk as lawmakers block Trump's changes

U.S. lawmakers on Thursday blocked attempts to alter a $2.3 trillion coronavirus aid and government spending package, rejecting President Donald Trump's demand for extensive changes and leaving benefits for millions of Americans at risk. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:11Published

House "Problem Solvers Caucus" leaders on COVID relief deal

 President Trump is so far refusing to sign the latest round of coronavirus aid passed by Congress, as he demands direct payments to Americans be increased from..
CBS News