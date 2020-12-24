US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania depart White House for Christmas vacation
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Donald Trump used to love his "chopper talk" with journalists, however, with the clock ticking on Joe Biden's inauguration, he is not in a merry mood.
Donald Trump used to love his "chopper talk" with journalists, however, with the clock ticking on Joe Biden's inauguration, he is not in a merry mood.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources