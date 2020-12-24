'The best of Britain': Johnson and Starmer thank key workers in Christmas messages
Thursday, 24 December 2020 () Boris Johnson has thanked British troops for their "sacrifice and effort" in a Christmas message to the armed forces - while the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the pandemic has shown "the very best of Britain".
Sir Keir Starmer's Christmas message highlights the “very best of Britain”which has been on show in “every village, every town and every city” duringthe coronavirus pandemic. The Labour leader thanks key workers, describingthem as “our country’s rock” and acknowledges those, such as...
