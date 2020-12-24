Global  
 

'The best of Britain': Johnson and Starmer thank key workers in Christmas messages

Sky News Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
'The best of Britain': Johnson and Starmer thank key workers in Christmas messagesBoris Johnson has thanked British troops for their "sacrifice and effort" in a Christmas message to the armed forces - while the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the pandemic has shown "the very best of Britain".
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Sir Keir Starmer delivers Christmas message

Sir Keir Starmer delivers Christmas message 02:10

 Sir Keir Starmer's Christmas message highlights the “very best of Britain”which has been on show in “every village, every town and every city” duringthe coronavirus pandemic. The Labour leader thanks key workers, describingthem as “our country’s rock” and acknowledges those, such as...

